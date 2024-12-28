Russell Westbrook Gets Criticism From NBA Fans For Performance In Cavs-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Clevleand Cavaliers in Colorado.
The Nuggets lost by a score of 149-135 to fall to 16-12 in their first 28 games.
Russell Westbrook finished the loss with 11 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and four turnovers while shooting 5/13 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his performance on social media.
@watch_hoop: "Nuggets went into this season relying on DeAndre Jordan & Westbrook to play significant minutes in 2025 there’s no way they thought this was championship material"
@EvSynWilliams: "Westbrook just kills the nuggets spacing"
@Not_BookerT: "Westbrook just out here doing cardio 🤦🏾♂️ "
@Lahisotuff: "Take Russ off for a little … he looks frustrated and it’s showing in his play"
@Okhwangg: "Westbrook killing us"
@FeelLikeGhetti: "Westbrook just running around"
@saabnation23: "The Denver nuggets are so trash. 12-0 run for the cavs and Westbrook is horrendous."
@TheWestbrookEra: "I have no idea what Russ is doing out there. None."
Westbrook is in his first season playing for Denver.
The future Hall of Famer is now averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 29 games.
The Nuggets will play their next game on Saturday evening when they remain in Denver to host the Detroit Pistons.
In addition to Denver, the nine-time NBA All-Star has also played for the OKC Thunder, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.