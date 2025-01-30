Russell Westbrook's Huge Block On Jalen Brunson Went Viral In Nuggets-Knicks Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
During the game, Russell Westbrook had a big block on Jalen Brunson that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ESPN: "Russell Westbrook swats Jalen Brunson 🚫
🍿 ESPN"
Westbrook finished the game with 14 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
That said, the Nuggets lost by a score of 122-112.
Via X User @TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook just notched his 519th Double-Double of his career.
He's 3rd all time amongst Point Guards.
Stockton 714
Paul 537
Russ 519"
With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 28-19 in 47 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Following the Knicks, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.
On the road, they have gone 14-11 in the 25 games they have played away from Denver.
As for the Knicks, they improved to 32-16 in 48 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following the Nuggets, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Knicks have won both matchups with the Nuggets this season.