Russell Westbrook's Huge Block On Jalen Brunson Went Viral In Nuggets-Knicks Game

Russell Westbrook had a big block during Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

During the game, Russell Westbrook had a big block on Jalen Brunson that got a lot of views on social media.

Via ESPN: "Russell Westbrook swats Jalen Brunson 🚫

🍿 ESPN"

Westbrook finished the game with 14 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

That said, the Nuggets lost by a score of 122-112.

Via X User @TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook just notched his 519th Double-Double of his career.

He's 3rd all time amongst Point Guards.

Stockton 714
Paul 537
Russ 519"

With the loss, the Nuggets dropped to 28-19 in 47 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Following the Knicks, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the road, they have gone 14-11 in the 25 games they have played away from Denver.

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As for the Knicks, they improved to 32-16 in 48 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Following the Nuggets, the Knicks will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have won both matchups with the Nuggets this season.

