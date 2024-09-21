Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post Has NBA Fans Excited
Russell Westbrook is coming off a season where he appeared in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2017 MVP is no longer in his prime at 35, but he is still a solid role player who averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field.
On Saturday, Westbrook made a post to Instagram that had over 30,000 likes in less than two hours.
Westbrook captioned his post: "Slowly but Surely… #whynot"
The post had a lot fans excited in the comments.
@goatbrook_whynot: "Year 17 still floating in the air? Why not🙂↔️🤷♂️"
@brianfrompalms: "Saw you at the gas station the other night, but didn’t wanna approach for an autograph. Good to see you on the Westside! ✊🏾"
@darrenjakobe: "Russell Westbrook court is tough 🔥"
Ron Everline: "Let’s gooooo bro!!! Elite Brother!!"
@nolimit._gioo: "Best all around Point Guard!!!🐐"
@bigbossowusu: "My brother I got everything on you next szn#WhyNot"
@kube9benjamin4: "@russwest44 hope u win 6th man of the Brodie 14,6,6 helping be in the top 3 in the West"
Dorell Wright: "Brodie!!! 🔥🔥"
@cvllin3: "They could never make me hate u Russ"
Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets over the offseason, and he now joins a roster that already features Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.
In addition to the Nuggets and Clippers, Westbrook has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers over 16 seasons in the NBA.