Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are playing the LA Clippers (at home) for Game 1 of their playoff series.
Russell Westbrook had two points, one rebound, two assists and two steals while shooting 0/4 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
The 2017 MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Maurice Cheeks for 20th on the all-time playoffs assists list.
Following Cheeks, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be Kevin Johnson (935).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @russwest44 of the @nuggets for moving up to 20th on the all-time playoff assists list!
#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google"
Westbrook is in his first year playing for Denver.
The future Hall of Famer has averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via The NBA: "Only 3 players have ever averaged a triple-double over a full season in NBA history:
Oscar Robertson
Russell Westbrook (4x)
Nikola Jokić"
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They went 26-15 in the 41 games they played at home.
Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers over 17 years in the league.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday night in Denver.