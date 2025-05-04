Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Clippers-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook in the 1st half of game 7 against the Clippers:



10 points

3/5 FG (60%)

2/3 3PT (67%)

2 rebounds

3 assists

2 steals

+/- +10

74 TS%



Russ might be the key piece for this Nuggets team to win a championship 👀



Playoff Riser.🔥 pic.twitter.com/60xTgYjgKR