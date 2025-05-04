Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Clippers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the LA Clippers (at home) for Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.
Russell Westbrook had ten points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 3/5 from the field in his first 15 mintues of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Kevin Johnson (935) for 20th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Johnson, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be Hall of Famer Bob Cousy (937).
The Nuggets are coming off a 111-105 loss in Game 6 (on the road).
Westbrook finished with 14 points, ten rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The winner of Saturday's game will face off against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs.
Via @Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook in the 1st half of game 7 against the Clippers:
10 points
3/5 FG (60%)
2/3 3PT (67%)
2 rebounds
3 assists
2 steals
+/- +10
74 TS%
Russ might be the key piece for this Nuggets team to win a championship
Playoff Riser."
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.
He signed with the Nuggets over the offseason.
The 2017 MVP has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets over his legendary career.