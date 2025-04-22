Fastbreak

Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Clippers-Nuggets Game

Russell Westbrook moved ahead of several NBA legends on an all-time list.

Ben Stinar

Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts following his defensive turnover in overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena.
/ Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the LA Clippers (at home) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

Russell Westbrook is playing in his 124th NBA playoff game, which moves ahead of David Robinson, Charles Barkley and Dan Majerle.

He is now tied with Jason Terry, Terry Porter and Bill Cartwright for 95th on the all-time list.



Westbrook had seven points, three rebounds and one steal while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 12 minutes of playing time.

