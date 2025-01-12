Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Nuggets-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.
Russell Westbrook made NBA history by becoming the 46th player to appear in 1,200 regular season games.
The next player for him to pass on the all-time games played list will be Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal (1,207).
Westbrook is currently in his first season with Denver after signing with the franchise as a free agent over the summer.
He came into the day with averages 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 37 games.
The Nuggets are coming off a 124-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets (at home).
Westbrook had an excellent night, finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, ten assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse on January 10: "Westbrook tonight:
25 PTS
11 REB
10 AST
Had a triple-double in the same game as Jokic for the 2nd time this season."
Westbrook was initially the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
In addition to the Nuggets, the future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets over 17 seasons.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-15 record in 37 games.