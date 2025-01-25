Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.
Russell Westbrook is playing in his 1,207th career regular season game, which ties Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal for 45th on the NBA's all-time games played list.
Following O'Neal, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be Juwan Howard (1,208).
Westbrook is in his first year playing for Denver afer signing with the team over the offseason.
He has been an excellent addition.
The 2017 MVP came into the day with averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 44 games.
Via All the Smoke Productions on January 22: "Is Russell Westbrook the key to unlocking the Nuggets’ true potential?
Russ is averaging 14.7/7.6/6.3 in 21 games as a starter this season, and is drawing comps to Jason Kidd during his second stint in Dallas from Ticket and Truth."
Westbrook has also played for the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.
At one point, the future Hall of Famer was among the best ten players in the league.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following the Timberwolves, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.