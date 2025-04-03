Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Spurs-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the San Antonio Spurs (at home) in Colorado.
Russell Westbrook had 30 points, ten rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 11/21 from the field in his first 32 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by tying Kyler Korver (1,232) for 39th on the all-time games played list.
Following Korver, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon (1,238).
Westbrook came into the night with averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via @TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook is just a different player starting vs. bench. No, I'm not advocating for anyone being benched. I'm just saying there is 3 years' worth of proof of this. I understand now why CP3 took the route he took. Russ is a rhythm player. Probably the biggest."
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-29 record in 76 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following their matchup with the Spurs, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.
Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has spent 17 seasons with the OKC Thunder, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers (and Nuggets).