Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Wizards-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets played the Washington Wizards (at home).
The Nuggets lost by a score of 126-123.
Despite the loss, Russell Westbrook finished with 22 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal while shooting 9/19 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Real Sports: "Russell Westbrook becomes just the 5th guard in NBA history to record 26,000 PTS."
While Westbrook is no longer in his prime, he is still averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 61 games.
Via X user @TheWestWolfPod: "Russell Westbrook now has 26,002 points in his career. Russ is 2nd all-time in points scored by a point guard. Only 708 points behind the great Oscar Robertson !
Only 21 players are a part of the 26,000 points club in NBA History!"
With the loss to the Wizards, the Nuggets dropped to 43-25 in 68 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.
Following the Wizards, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.
He has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.