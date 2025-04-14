Russell Westbrook Makes 2-Word Social Media Post Before NBA Playoffs
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets (in Texas) by a score of 126-111.
Russell Westbrook finished the victory with 17 points and six assists while shooting 5/9 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Westbrook made a post to X that had over 8,000 likes and 670,000 impressions.
The Denver Nuggets Wrote: "Four seed & home court secured 🔒
#MileHighPlayoffs | #KeepClimbing"
Westbrook responded: "🔒⚒️ #whynot"
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Westbrook finished his first season with the Nuggets with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via @TheWestWolfPod: "NBA Bench Players to average at least 12ppg, 6apg, and 5 rebounds per game:
Colby White 15/6/5 and 3spg on 28.4mpg (12mill)
Josh Giddey 14/8/7 and 2spg on 30mpg (27mill)
Russell Westbrook: 13/6/5 and 1.5spg on 27.9mpg (3.8mill)
There are only 18 players in the entire NBA, including starters, who averaged at least 12/6/4 this season, and Westbrook is one of them. 18/450 players. Those 18 players are only 4% of the NBA population. Russell Westbrook is STILL ELITE!"
The Nuggets will now face off against Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
They are coming off a season where they lost in the second round to the Minnesota Timberwolves.