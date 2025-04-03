Russell Westbrook Makes Bold Decision After Spurs-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost (at home) to the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 113-106.
Russell Westbrook finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Despite his strong night, the 2017 MVP had a tough ending in the fourth quarter.
After the game, Westbrook did not speak to reporters.
Via Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports: "Russell Westbrook declined to speak to media tonight."
Many fans commented on the news.
@David_Alires303: "What a veteran presence we have in the locker room. Dude can't even stand on business after two bad games"
@timoliv36593476: "Russ isn’t the problem. Who assembled the worst bench among the good teams in the league? With a good bench Russ would have an assist role rather than being asked to score. Fire Calvin!!"
@Ivana331Mendez: "Again?? So unprofessional"
@Velo15: "Russ is being soft these last two games. He had a solid year all around, just go out there and answer a few questions and stay the course"