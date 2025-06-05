Russell Westbrook Makes Bold Instagram Post Amid Free Agency Speculation
Russell Westbrook is coming off a year where he played a major role for the Denver Nuggets.
This summer, the former MVP has a player option in his contract, so he will have the chance to become a free agent.
A recent report from Nemanja Žorič revealed that Hapoel Tel Aviv wants to make a historic offer to the NBA legend.
Via Žorič: "Hapoel Tel Aviv has made initial contact with former NBA All Star Russell Westbrook.
Im told the Eurocup champions are planning to make him an offer with a salary never seen before in European basketball."
After the report (on Wednesday), Westbrook made a post to Instagram (on Thursday).
Westbrook wrote: "I am a Force of Nature.
Seventeen in the 📕.
Thankful and Grateful for the continued journey.
Eighteen on the way.
-The Brodie"
Westbrook finished the 2024-25 season with productive averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
A lot of fans left comments on his post.
@kdubc_: "GO BACK TO OKC AND PLAY THE UDONIS HASLEM ROLE"
@iamvernoneguakun: "Top 5 pg ever argue with a wall"
@1mikeygang: "He debunked The Overseas Rumors"
Westbrook's potential free agency will be an intriguing storyline to watch over the summer.
In addition, he could simply decide to just return to Denver for one more season.
They lost in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs to the OKC Thunder (in seven games).