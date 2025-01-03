Russell Westbrook Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Statement After Hawks-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 139-120 (at home in Colorado).
Nikola Jokic led the way with 23 points, 17 rebounds, 15 assists and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Jokić's triple-double for the Nuggets was so efficient, it was DIZZYING
23 PTS
17 REB
15 AST
IN 29 MINUTES
It's the FIRST game of 20+p, 15+r, & 15+a in under 30 MIN in NBA HISTORY!"
After the game, Russell Westbrook made a bold statement about his teammate (h/t AltitudeTV).
Westbrook: "He's the best player in the world. My job is to make the game easy for him and he does it for everybody else. It's a pleasure to be able to share the floor with him."
Westbrook is in his first season playing with Jokic and the Nuggets.
He finished the victory over Atlanta with 16 points, two rebound and 11 assists while shooting 5/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA Central: "Russell Westbrook over his last 9 games:
15.2 PPG
7.4 APG
6.0 RPG
1.9 SPG
60% FG
Having fun"
With the victory, the Nuggets improved to 19-13 in 32 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 7-3 over their last ten).