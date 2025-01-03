Russell Westbrook Makes Bold Nikola Jokic Statement After Hawks-Nuggets Game

Jokić's triple-double for the Nuggets was so efficient, it was DIZZYING 😵‍💫



🃏 23 PTS

🃏 17 REB

🃏 15 AST

🃏 IN 29 MINUTES



It's the FIRST game of 20+p, 15+r, & 15+a in under 30 MIN in NBA HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/Aw1KrpVFhp