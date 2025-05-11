Russell Westbrook Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post Before Thunder-Nuggets Game
Russell Westbrook made a post to Instagram.
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
Before the game, Russell Westbrook made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 10,000 likes in six hours.
Westbrook wrote: "To my queen, i am so lucky and blessed to be able to see you each and every day be the best mother in the world. Your sacrifices and ability to put our kids first no matter what is truly admirable and I’m grateful for you. I love you more than you know and I hope you feel appreciated on your special day.
Happy Mothers Day Suga! ❤️"
