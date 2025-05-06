Russell Westbrook Makes Honest LeBron James Comment After Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Monday night, Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 121-119 to take Game 1 of the series.
Westbrook finished with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Since Westbrook is in the NBA playoffs, he was unable to attend the 2025 Met Gala.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was supposed to attend, but he was unable to due to his injury.
James wrote (via X): "Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! 🙏🏾🫡🤎✨✨✨"
After the game, Westbrook was asked about James (h/t DNVR Sports).
He made an honest comment about their relationship.
Reporter: "It seemed like LeBron was gonna go, and he was sad he couldn't go because he had a knee injury. Did you give him any tips on what to where or how to handle that?"
Westbrook: "I did not. I haven't talked to Bron in I don't know how long."
While Westbrook was casually commenting on questions unrelated to basketball, many fans will be intrigued to hear his response about James.
The two were teammates on the Lakers for part of two seasons, but the pairing did not work out as planned.
Game 2 will be on Wednesday.