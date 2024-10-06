Russell Westbrook Makes Honest Nikola Jokic Statement
Russell Westbrook is heading into his first year playing for the Denver Nuggets.
On Friday, he made his preseason debut for the Nuggets, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 3/6 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
Despite the Nuggets losing to the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-103, Westbrook had a strong showing.
After the game, Westbrook was asked about Nikola Jokic.
Westbrook: "He sits in a category of his own. He's so unique in a sense of he's so unselfish, he loves to be able to make the game easy for his teammates. He's done that and won a championship and multiple MVPs, and he's still the same person since I've been around, get a chance to know a little about him and his background. I really enjoyed that. I'm grateful to be on his team and learn from him as well."
Westbrook is no longer the MVP-caliber player that he once was earlier in his career.
That said, he is still capable of playing a key role on an NBA contender.
Last season, the nine-time NBA All-Star averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field in 68 games.
The Nuggets will play another game against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
Following their five preseason games, the Nuggets will open up the 2024-25 regular season with a matchup against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 24 in Denver.