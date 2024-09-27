Russell Westbrook Makes Humble Nikola Jokic Statement
On Thursday, Russell Westbrook took the podium for the first time as a member of the Denver Nuggets.
The 2017 MVP was the team's biggest addition of the offseason.
When he met with the media, he was asked about being teammates with 2024 MVP Nikola Jokic (h/t the NBA).
Reporter: "You're glad you're not scouting against Nikola anymore. What was the experience of trying to scout him like on previous teams?"
Westbrook: "Good luck. That's it. You just hope that he miss. There's nothing you can do. You want to be able to be on the team with somebody that's literally unguardable, and I'm grateful to be on his team."
Westbrook is coming off a year where he appeared in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
He finished the season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.
In addition to the Clippers and Nuggets, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV on Friday: "Russell Westbrook fitting in just fine after the first day of Nuggets training camp"
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round.
They will play their first game of the new season on October 24 when they host Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.