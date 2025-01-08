Russell Westbrook Makes No-Look Pass In Celtics-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Celtics in Boston.
During the game, Russell Westbrook made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Russ drops off a pretty no-look 😏
Peyton Watson is the recipient for 2 on TNT!"
The 2017 MVP had ten points, six rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
Westbrook is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
The future Hall of Famer has been a huge addition to the roster and fits in well with their best player, Nikola Jokic (who isn't playing on Tuesday).
Via Jake Coyne of Stats Perform: "There are nearly 2000 different two-man combos in the NBA this season that have played 60+ minutes together.
None of them are assisting each other at a higher per-minute rate than Nikola Jokic & Russell Westbrook, who have 120 assists to each other in 624 minutes played."
The Nuggets entered the matchup with Boston as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-14 record.
They are 10-6 in the 16 games they have played on their home floor in Denver.
Following Boston, the Nuggets will remain at home to host James Harden and the LA Clippers on Wednesday night.
Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers over his legendary career.