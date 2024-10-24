Russell Westbrook Makes Very Honest Nikola Jokic Statement
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets will open up the regular season when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.
Russell Westbrook is going into his first year as a member of the team, and he is expected to be a tremendous addition off the bench.
Before the game, the 2017 MVP made a very genuine statement about his new teammate (Nikola Jokic).
Westbrook (via AltitudeTV) on the best thing about Jokic: "Just unselfishness. I think that's a trait that I think a lot of people may know, but being able to see it daily. It's great just for the best player in the world to be like that. Everybody else has no choice but to get in line."
Westbrook was once among the best point guards in the NBA, but he is still a capable role player at this stage of his career.
Last year, the nine-time NBA All-Star averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Nuggets will be his seventh team, as Westbrook has also spent time with the Thunder, Lakers, Clippers, Rockets and Wizards.
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Jokic (who won his third MVP) averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.