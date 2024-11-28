Russell Westbrook Moves Ahead Of Scottie Pippen On All-Time NBA List
On Wednesday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Russell Westbrook had seven points, four assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
He is also playing in his 1,179th career regular season game, which moves ahead of Scottie Pippen for sole possession of 54th on the NBA's all-time games played list.
Following Pippen, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be Richard Jefferson (1,181).
Westbrook is in his first year playing for Denver.
The 2017 MVP came into the night with averages of 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 39.4% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 16 games.
Westbrook is coming off an intriguing game where he exploded in the fourth quarter (despite the Nuggets getting blown out by the New York Knicks).
He finished with 145-118 loss with 27 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/16 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
Via Ballislife.com: "Russell Westbrook in YEAR 17 scored 24 PTS in 8 MINS of the 4th quarter
Highest scoring quarter of his career"
The Nuggets entered play as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record in 16 games.
After the Jazz, they will play their next game on Sunday evening when they visit James Harden and the LA Clippers.