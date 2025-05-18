Fastbreak

Russell Westbrook Moves Ahead Of Steph Curry On NBA All-Time List

Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook made NBA history in Game 7.

Ben Stinar

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) hug after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) hug after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are playing Game 7 of their second-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The winner of the series will head to the 2025 Western Conference finals (to play the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Russell Westbrook had three points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/2 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry (954) for 18th on the all-time playoff assists list.

Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being called for a foul against Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Westbrook and Curry are two of the most iconic (and best) guards of their era.

Via @StatMamba (on April 30): "Point guards with 750 career 20-PT games:

Russell Westbrook
Steph Curry
Oscar Robertson"

While Curry is still a superstar, Westbrook has transitioned into a role player for the Nuggets.

He finished the regular season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

Via @StatMamba (on April 19): "Russell Westbrook has the most clutch shots made by a point guard in NBA history."

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference after going 50-32.

They beat the LA Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

May 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) drives to the net against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) in the fourth quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As for Curry, he led the Warriors to the sixth seed with a 48-34 record.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in five games).

