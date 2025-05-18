Russell Westbrook Moves Ahead Of Steph Curry On NBA All-Time List
On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Nuggets are playing Game 7 of their second-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The winner of the series will head to the 2025 Western Conference finals (to play the Minnesota Timberwolves).
Russell Westbrook had three points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/2 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry (954) for 18th on the all-time playoff assists list.
Westbrook and Curry are two of the most iconic (and best) guards of their era.
Via @StatMamba (on April 30): "Point guards with 750 career 20-PT games:
Russell Westbrook
Steph Curry
Oscar Robertson"
While Curry is still a superstar, Westbrook has transitioned into a role player for the Nuggets.
He finished the regular season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via @StatMamba (on April 19): "Russell Westbrook has the most clutch shots made by a point guard in NBA history."
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference after going 50-32.
They beat the LA Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
As for Curry, he led the Warriors to the sixth seed with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in five games).