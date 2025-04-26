Russell Westbrook's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Clippers Game

Ranking best game 4s of Russell Westbrook’s playoff career.



1. 2016 WCF vs Warriors 36-11-11

2. 2012 Finals vs Heat 43-7-5

3. 2014 WCF vs Spurs 40-10-5-5

4. 2012 2ndR vs Lakers 37-6-4 (Kobe’s last home playoff game)

5. 2011 2ndR vs Griz 40-5-5-3 (triple overtime)

6. 2023 vs…