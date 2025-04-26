Russell Westbrook's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets will play the LA Clippers in California for Game 4 of their first-round series.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without one of their best players, as 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Saturday."
The Nuggets are coming off a 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3.
Westbrook had three points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/5 from the field in nine minutes of playing time.
Right now, the Clippers have a 2-1 lead in the series, so a loss would put the Nuggets on the verge of elimination.
On the road, the Nuggets have gone 24-18 in 42 games away from Denver.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night (in Denver).
Westbrook is in his first season with the Nuggets after signing with the team over the summer.
He finished the regular season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via @nekhoops: "Ranking best game 4s of Russell Westbrook’s playoff career.
1. 2016 WCF vs Warriors 36-11-11
2. 2012 Finals vs Heat 43-7-5
3. 2014 WCF vs Spurs 40-10-5-5
4. 2012 2ndR vs Lakers 37-6-4 (Kobe’s last home playoff game)
5. 2011 2ndR vs Griz 40-5-5-3 (triple overtime)
6. 2023 vs Suns 37-6-4 (17-29, zero free throws)"