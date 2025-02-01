Russell Westbrook's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Hornets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets will visit the Charlote Hornets in North Carolina.
For the game, the Nuggets will be without one of their best players, as 2017 MVP Russell Westbrook has been ruled out.
Westbrook is averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via DNVR Nuggets: "𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: Russell Westbrook (hamstring strain) and Peyton Watson (knee sprain) are out tonight vs. Hornets
Both got injured last night in the Nuggets win over the 76ers"
Westbrook is in his first year with the Nuggets.
This will be the first time the future Hall of Famer has missed a game during the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Nuggets come into play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On the road, the Nuggets are 15-11 in the 26 games they have played away from Denver.
Following the Hornets, the Nuggets will play their next game on Monday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
As for the Hornets, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-33 record in 45 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and have gone 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Nuggets, the Hornets will play their next game on Monday when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards in Charlotte.