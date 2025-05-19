Russell Westbrook On The Wrong Side Of NBA History In Nuggets-Thunder Game
On Sunday afternoon, Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 125-93.
The Nuggets have now been eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the second round (for the second straight season).
Westbrook finished the loss with six points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 2/7 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
Via Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports: "Russell Westbrook finished with a -92 plus/minus in the Nuggets-Thunder series. Final stats:
9.9 PPG
34.8 FG%
21.9 3P%
2.4 AST
2.6 TOV
Another volatile series for Russ."
Westbrook was also on the wrong side of NBA history with his Game 7 performance (he was a -34).
Via Real Sports: "The lowest +/- off the bench in a Game 7 ever:"
While Westbrook had his ups and downs during the postseason, he was a very productive role player for Denver this year.
The 2017 MVP finished the regular season with productive averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
Via Marc D'Amico on May 9: "Have always loved and respected just how hard Russell Westbrook plays. It’s incredible to see it continue so deep into his age-36 season."
Westbrook has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers over 17 NBA seasons.
He has a player option for the 2025-26 season.