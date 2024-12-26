Fastbreak

Russell Westbrook's Pass To Nikola Jokic Went Viral In Nuggets-Suns Game

Russell Westbrook made an excellent pass during Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Dec 19, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) passes the ball during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) passes the ball during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Suns in Phoenix, Arizona.

During the game, Russell Westbrook made an excellent pass to Nikola Jokic that got a lot of views on social media.

Westbrook had seven points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 3/5 from the field in his first six minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "Russ always knows how to find Jokić 🔥

🎄 DEN-PHX | #NBAXmas 🎁 ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ & Disney+"

Westbrook and Jokic have developed an excellent connection in their short time together as teammates.

Many fans were excited about the highlight.

Via @SwipaCam: "Russell Westbrook finds Jokic on some of the most difficult passes you'll see all year.

What a pass."

@Beastbr00k0: "Russell Westbrook’s incredible passing ability is a cheat code with the best big man to ever do it, Nikola Jokic 👀🍿"

Westbrook came into the night with averages of 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 27 games.

