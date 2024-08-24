Russell Westbrook Posts Instagram Story Message For Kobe Bryant
On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 41.
Many people around the NBA have posted nice messages on social media.
One person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook wrote: "BEAN! Miss you my brother."
Westbrook is from Los Angeles (where Bryant spent his entire career).
In addition, the two were teammates on Team USA in 2012 (they won the Gold medal over Spain).
Bryant speaking about Westbrook in 2016: "He plays the game with such an energy, such an aggressiveness. I think it needs to be appreciated... He's not out there trying to make friends. These guys are playing hard every time down. It takes a lot of energy to be able to do that. He just seems to never run out of it."
Westbrook went 18-15 in the 33 matchups he had with Bryant.
The 2017 MVP is coming off a season where he appeared in 68 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
He averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
While he is no longer in his prime at 35, Westbrook is still a reliable player who can play a role on a contender.
Over the offseason, Westbrook signed a deal with the Nuggets.
He has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets (in addition to the Clippers).