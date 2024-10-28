Russell Westbrook Reacts To Dennis Schroder's Instagram Post After Bucks-Nets Game
On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets hosted the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nets pulled off a surprising 115-102 victory over the Bucks.
Dennis Schroder finished with 29 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 8/15 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made a post to Instagram that had over 91,000 likes in four hours.
Schroder captioned his post: "1ST OF MANY COACH JORDI. 🎉"
One person who left a comment was his former Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers teammate Russell Westbrook.
He wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Schroder is off to a fantastic start to the new season with averages of 20.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 55.6% from the three-point range in his three games.
The Nets are 1-2 in their first three games and will now host Westbrook and the Nuggets on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn.
Westbrook were most recently together for part of the 2022-23 season with the Lakers.
They were also teammates on the Thunder for two years.
Westbrook is in his first season with the Nuggets.
He is averaging 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 11.1% from the field in two games.
The Nuggets have gotten off to a slow start, as they are 0-2 with losses against the OKC Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.