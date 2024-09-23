Russell Westbrook Reacts To Michael Porter Jr.'s Instagram Post
On Sunday afternoon, Michael Porter Jr. was among several NBA players who were in attendance at the game between the Rams and the 49ers (in Los Angeles).
Following the game, the Denver Nuggets star made a post to Instagram that had over 10,000 likes in three hours.
Porter Jr. captioned his post: "Good fellowship 💜🙏🏽"
He was photographed with other NBA stars, Russell Westbrook, Peyton Watson, and LeBron James.
Westbrook left a comment on Porter Jr.'s post.
Westbrook wrote: "Yessir Brodie"
Nuggets fans will likely love seeing the interaction because Westbrook signed with the team over the offseason.
While he is no longer in his prime at 35, Westbrook is still a reliable role player who averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest last season.
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
However, they were unable to defend their title and lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Porter Jr. averaged 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in 81 games.
As for the Rams, they defeated the 49ers by a score of 27-24 to win their first game of the season.
They are now 1-2 and will return to action next Sunday when they visit Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in Illinois.
The 49ers dropped to 1-2, and they will now return home to host the New England Patriots next Sunday.