Russell Westbrook Reacts To Obi Toppin's Instagram Post

Russell Westbrook commented on Indiana Pacers star Obi Toppin's Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) sits on the bench before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) sits on the bench before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers opened up the preseason when they visited the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Before the game, Obi Toppin made a post to Instagram.

Toppin captioned his post: "Back in the A!"

One person who commented on the post was Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Russell Westbrook's Comment
October 8

Toppin finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds and three steals while shooting 5/7 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.

The game was a thriller, but the Pacers lost to the Hawks by a score of 131-130.

Via The NBA: "SETH LUNDY IMPOSSIBLE 3 FOR THE WIN 🚨"

The Pacers will now play three more preseason games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

They will open up the season on October 23 when they host the Detroit Pistons in Indiana.

Toppin is going into his second season playing for the Pacers.

He finished last year with averages of 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 82 games.

The Pacers also made the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season when Paul George was still on the roster.

Obi Toppin
Sep 30, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) poses for a photo during 2024 Media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As for Westbrook, he is going into his first year playing for the Nuggets.

They will open up the regular season on October 24 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver, Colorado.

