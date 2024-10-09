Russell Westbrook Reacts To Obi Toppin's Instagram Post
On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers opened up the preseason when they visited the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.
Before the game, Obi Toppin made a post to Instagram.
Toppin captioned his post: "Back in the A!"
One person who commented on the post was Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.
Westbrook wrote: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Toppin finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds and three steals while shooting 5/7 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 16 minutes of playing time.
The game was a thriller, but the Pacers lost to the Hawks by a score of 131-130.
Via The NBA: "SETH LUNDY IMPOSSIBLE 3 FOR THE WIN 🚨"
The Pacers will now play three more preseason games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.
They will open up the season on October 23 when they host the Detroit Pistons in Indiana.
Toppin is going into his second season playing for the Pacers.
He finished last year with averages of 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Pacers also made the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2014 season when Paul George was still on the roster.
As for Westbrook, he is going into his first year playing for the Nuggets.
They will open up the regular season on October 24 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver, Colorado.