Russell Westbrook Reacts To Philadelphia 76ers Draft Pick
On Wednesday evening, the 2024 NBA Draft took place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Jared Mccain (out of Duke) with the 16th overall pick.
Mccain played one season of college basketball for the Blue Devils and finished the year with averages of 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 36 games.
McCain after being drafted (via ESPN): "There's no words to describe it. I'm so grateful for this opportunity. I have no words."
Following the selection, Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook made a post to his Instagram story.
Westbrook's caption: "Yessir @jmccain24 Congratulations Brodie"
Coming out of high school, McCain was ranked as the tenth-best player (by ESPN) for the class of 2023.
He also played for Westbrook's AAU team.
Via X user @RussFcb: "Russell Westbrook on IG congratulates Jared McCain on being drafted to The 76ers
McCain played for Russell Westbrook's "Team Why Not" on the Nike EYBL circuit in high school"
The 76ers have a talented roster led by All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
After beating the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, the 76ers lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
As for Westbrook, he has played 16 seasons in the NBA for the Clippers, Rockets, Wizards, Thunder and Lakers.