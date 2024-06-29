Russell Westbrook Reportedly Makes Decision On Los Angeles Clippers Contract
Russell Westbrook has spent part of the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2017 MVP accepted a bench role this past year, and finished the season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games (11 starts).
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook will opt into the final year of his contract, which will pay him $4 million for the 2024-25 season.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Nine-time All-Star G Russell Westbrook is picking up his $4 million option and returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5 rebounds and 4.5 assists a season ago."
That said, Law Murray of The Athletic reports that Westbrook's future with Los Angeles is still uncertain.
Via Murray: "Per source, it is still undetermined whether or not Westbrook will be on 2024-25 roster, so things are still developing there"
Westbrook is one of the greatest players of all time, and even though he is far from his prime, he is still a reliable role player.
In addition to the Clippers, Westbrook has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder over 16 seasons in the league.
He has career averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,162 regular season games.