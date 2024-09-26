Russell Westbrook Reveals Reason For Joining Denver Nuggets
One of the most notable NBA offseason moves was Russell Westbrook signing with the Denver Nuggets.
He was traded (via the Los Angeles Clippers) to the Utah Jazz (who then waived him).
On Thursday, Westbrook met with the media for the first time as a member of the Nuggets.
He revealed the reason he chose to sign with the franchise (h/t ClutchPoints).
Westbrook: "The culture. Looking out from outside looking in. Team has always been at the top of the Western Conference. Always in the hunt to win a championship, always play the right brand of basketball. I'm always at this stage of my career looking to play the right way regardless of the wins and losses. Playing the proper brand of basketball allows everyone to get involved."
Westbrook is no longer the MVP player he once was, but he is an intriguing addition to a Nuggets team that won the NBA Championship in 2023.
Over the offseason, the team lost Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Therefore, Westbrook will be heavily relied upon to be a key role player next to Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
Last season, the Nuggets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 7 of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
On October 24, the Nuggets will begin the new season when they host Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver, Colorado.