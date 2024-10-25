Russell Westbrook's Absurd Block On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Went Viral
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado.
Russell Westbrook made his Nuggets debut and had three points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and two blocks in his first 11 minutes of playing time.
One of his blocks (on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) went viral on social media.
Many people reacted to Westbrook's big block.
@aykeepitabuck: "Bro literally just got passed half court and managed to block his shot insane hustle"
@NetsCifer: "You can't deny Westbrook's motor
That was an incredible block in transition on SGA"
@Nugscentral: "WHAT A BLOCK FROM WESTBROOK"
@Roub31: "Westbrook block on SGA was nasty"
Westbrook was once among the best point guards in the NBA when he made nine All-Star Games with the Thunder and Rockets.
However, he is still a very productive role player who finished last season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field in 68 games for the Clippers.
The Nuggets are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
After winning the 2023 NBA Championship, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2024 playoffs (in seven games).
Following Oklahoma City, the Nuggets will remain at home to host the Clippers on Saturday afternoon.
Westbrook is now in his 16th NBA season.
The future Hall of Famer has played for the Rockets, Thunder, Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets and Wizards.