Russell Westbrook's Profound Statement Went Viral After Nuggets-Celtics Game
On Monday, Russell Westbrook made his preseason debut for the Denver Nuggets.
The former MVP put up 12 points, four rebounds and eight assists while shooting 3/6 from the three-point range in 19 minutes.
While the Nuggets lost to the Boston Celtics (in Abu Dhabi) by a score of 107-103, his strong start with the team was a good sign.
Via The NBA: "Russell Westbrook brought the energy in his first preseason game with the @nuggets 🙌 #NBAinAbuDhabi
12 PTS 8 AST 4 REB 3 3PM 19 MIN"
After the game, Westbrook made a profound statement that got a lot of attention on social media.
Westbrook: "I'm grateful and blessed, and I don't take this game for granted... My dad used to tell me you never know who's watching. This is an international game; there may be kids or people that flown here that drove here to come see guys like myself and guys on both teams to play. That opportunity can inspire somebody."
Westbrook has always been known to give his all every time he's on the court.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is still a productive role player, who averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest last season.
The Nuggets will play their first game of the regular season when they host Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 24 in Denver.
Westbrook is going into his 17th season, and he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.