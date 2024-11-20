Russell Westbrook Sends Out Viral Instagram Post After Nuggets-Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets played their second straight game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
After getting blown out on Sunday, they responded with a 122-110 victory.
Russell Westbrook came off the bench to finish with 12 points, ten rebounds, 14 assists, two steals and one block while shooting
His performance also made NBA history.
Via NBA Communications: "Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has become the first player in NBA history to record 200 triple-doubles.
He reached the milestone tonight in a 122-110 victory over the Grizzlies in the #EmiratesNBACup."
After the historic night, Westbrook made a post to his 23 million Instagram followers.
His post had over 128,000 likes in two hours.
He captioned the post: "I will Honor the GIFT god has given me!
WHYNOT?"
Many notable people commented on Westbrook's post.
Norman Powell: "Tough brotha congrats"
Nina Westbrook: "God is good 👊🏾🫶🏾"
Anthony Morrow: "🔥🔥"
Adrian Wojnarowski: "👏👏👏"
Quincy Olivari: "Yessir big dawg"
Westbrook is in his first year with the Nuggets.
The 2017 MVP is now averaging 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 13 games.
Via StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook is holding All-Stars to 36.4% shooting as the primary defender this season."
The Nuggets are 8-5 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They will now return home to host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in Denver.