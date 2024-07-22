Russell Westbrook Sends Out Viral Instagram Post Following Clippers-Jazz Trade
Russell Westbrook was recently traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Utah Jazz.
Following the trade, the Jazz waived Westbrook, so he is now a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Sunday evening, Westbrook made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes in less than two hours.
Westbrook captioned his post: "WHYNOT?"
The 2017 MVP also shared a thank you message for the Clippers.
Westbrook wrote: "Thank you to Mr. Ballmer and the entire Clipper organization for the opportunity.
Clipper Nation, thank you!
I had a lot of fun with you all, playing in the city I love in front of my family and friends. To all of my teammates, I thank ya'll for embracing me and supporting me for the past two years.
To ALL of MY fans! You guys don't know how much your support means to me. Ya'll keep me motivated and energized. I've got the most loyal and amazing fans in sports.
Look forward to seeing ya'll next season!
The Brodie"
The Clippers finished the 2023-24 season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
However, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Westbrook is expected to land with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski on Thursday: "Once Russell Westbrook clears waivers, the expectation is that he’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and bring them another veteran to bolster the team’s bench and be available as a spot-starter."