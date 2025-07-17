Russell Westbrook Shares Heartfelt Moment With NBA Legend Oscar Robertson
Russell Westbrook is one of the best 50 NBA players of all time.
On Wednesday night, the recent Denver Nuggets guard presented Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson with an award at the 2025 ESPYS.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Russell Westbrook presented Oscar Robertson the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the ESPYS 👏"
Back in 2021, Westbrook moved ahead of Robertson to become the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles.
Many people reacted to the clip on social media.
Steve Francis: "Law 💪🏾"
@willsportz: "I didnt know Russ was finna be on this, this is so cool🔥"
Fanatics: "ICONIC!"
@fizzywokemac: "Oscar was born on 11/24/38. Russ was born on 11/12/88.
Even their birthdays are triple-doubles!"
@primesolos: "At least Russell Can appreciate Greatness In Basketball, Unlike Bron, Curry And KD"
@ball44tv: "GREATEST POINT GUARD OF ALL TIME, ARGUE WITH A WALL 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@conner.upxc: "My first “favorite player” as a kid!"
Westbrook finished this past year with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The 2017 MVP has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and Houston Rockets.
Via Ballislife.com (on April 9, 2023): "6 YEARS AGO TODAY
Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's record for triple-doubles in a season (41) & broke the hearts of the Nuggets with this game-winner!
50 PTS | 16 REB | 10 AST"
Westbrook is currently a free agent.