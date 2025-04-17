Russell Westbrook Shares Heartfelt Statement About Playing LA Clippers
On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets will host the LA Clippers for Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series.
Russell Westbrook (who spent part of two seasons with LA) will get the chance to go up against his former team.
Via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune: "The Clippers let Paul George and Russell Westbrook walk this offseason and dealt Terrance Mann and Bones Hyland at the trade deadline and finished with 50 wins and a top five seed. Just an incredible season from the Clippers that few outside of the team saw coming."
Before the series, Westbrook (who's family lives in Los Angeles) spoke about how he will get to see his kids.
Westbrook: "Fortunately for me, I get to go home and what's most important, see my kids and take them to school while I get to play basketball... Any opportunity I get a chance to go home and be around my family, which makes me the happiest and the most comfortable I'm grateful for that."
Westbrook signed with the Nuggets (as a free agent) over the summer.
He finished the regular season with averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.