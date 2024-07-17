Russell Westbrook's Shocking Instagram Like Went Viral

Fastbreak

Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Clippers) recently liked a post on Instagram.

Apr 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dances during a stoppage in play in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dances during a stoppage in play in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook has spent part of the last two seasons playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

He is coming off a season in which he was demoted to a bench role.

The 2017 MVP finished the year with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from three-point range in 68 games.

Feb 23, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a team basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins made a bold claim that the Clippers should trade Kawhi Leonard.

NBA on ESPN's Instagram post had over 34,000 likes.

One person to like the Instagram post was Westbrook (h/t Hoops Nation Sports).

There have been a lot of rumors about Westbrook's future, but he still remains under contract with the team as of July 16.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Westbrook is on the trading block.

Westbrook is no longer a superstar, but he is still a very valuable role player who could help out a lot of teams.

In addition to the Clippers, he has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets over 16 seasons.

His career averages are 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,162 regular season games.

Feb 24, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) talks with guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. The Thunder beat the Mavs 116-103. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Clippers are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

