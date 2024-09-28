Russell Westbrook's Statement After Denver Nuggets Practice Went Viral
Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer had a legendary 11-year run with the Oklahoma City Thunder and was still an All-Star caliber player during his quick stops with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.
He most recently spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers over the previous four years.
While Westbrook still put up good numbers, the fit could have been better.
Westbrook is entering his first season with the Denver Nuggets.
On Saturday, the 2017 MVP was asked about how his fit in Denver versus Los Angeles.
His answer got a lot of attention on social media (via DNVR Sports, h/t Bennett Durando of The Denver Post).
Westbrook: "To be honest, It was unique. They just didn't put me in a position to make it unique. I was in a position where I was playing not my position... Being able to be here and coach Malone allowing me to use my speed, use my transition skill to make other guys better makes the game easy for guys around me and that's what I love to do best."
Westbrook finished last season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Nuggets will play the first game of their season on October 24 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver.