Russell Westbrook Throws Absurd Left-Handed Pass To Nikola Jokic In 76ers-Nuggets Game
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) in Colorado.
During the first half, Russell Westbrook made an incredible pass to Nikola Jokic that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Nuggets: "Just got a connection like that 🧲"
Westbrook had five points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting 1/1 from the field in his first 10 minutes of playing time.
Via X User @TheWestWolfPod: "This pass Had to be left-handed. No problem for one of the greatest passers of all time!"
Westbrook has been an excellent fit with Denver after signing with the franchise over the offseason.
He came into the night with averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Nuggets are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-16 record in 42 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (and have won seven of their last ten).
Most recently, the Nuggets beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 113-100.
Westbrook finished the win with 12 points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 5/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Westbrook is in his 17th NBA season.
The future Hall of Famer has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.