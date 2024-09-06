Russell Westbrook's Wife Calls Out ESPN Commentator
Russell Westbrook is one of the best NBA players of all time.
Yet, he is also very polarizing, as many fans either love him or don't.
Recently, ESPN's Ryan Clark spoke about Westbrook on Get Up.
Clark: "Lamar Jackson right now is like Russell Westbrook. We watch Russell Westbrook throughout the regular season (and even in the playoffs) have these great statistical games... But you remember when he and Dame Lillard went head to head, and it got emotional. He couldn't make a shot."
Westbrook's wife (Nina) left a comment on ESPN's post.
Nina Westbrook: "My goodness! Just as a basketball fan, we couldn’t even wait for the NBA season to start up before the Russell slander begins? 1. This doesn’t make any sense. 2. The only comparison to be made between Russell and Lamar are that they’re both unicorns and amazing at what they do. 3. I’ve never met Ryan, and I’m sure he’s a nice guy, but please stop. 4. And finally… before you start hating on Russell, at least let the basketball season start and let him miss a layup or something first. I’m still enjoying the peace and the silence."
Westbrook has appeared in 122 playoff games and helped the Oklahoma City Thunder reach the 2012 NBA Finals.
His career averages (in the playoffs) are 23.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range.
Last month, Westbrook sent out a heartfelt Instagram post with Nina.
Westbrook wrote: "My Always and Forever.
I love you Suga.
Happy Anniversary."