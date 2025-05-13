Russell Westbrook's Wife Slams ESPN Reporter For Anonymous Story
The Denver Nuggets are currently in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With the series tied up at 2-2, Game 5 will be on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
Before the game, ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne wrote a detailed story that also included a quote from an anonymous Nuggets player calling Russell Westbrook immature.
One person who reacted to the article was Westbrook's wife (Nina) on her Instagram story.
She wrote: "Dirty work Romana. How could you share and spread so many lies randomly, for no reason, and with so much conviction. You're using his name for clickbait during the playoff's which is ridiculous. Trust men, I know the facts about literally everything. Normally I let you guys tell your silly lies in peace. Enough already. Stop with the lies."
Westbrook signed with the Nuggets over the offseason.
Through his first ten games of the 2025 playoffs, he is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range.
Many fans commented on Nina's Instagram story.
@RussFcb: "Nina defending Westbrook on IG after Ramona's garbage reporting. She doesn't back down"
@Tatianaclinares: "Nina Westbrook is an absolute QUEEN!!!!!!! 👑 We love you, your husband and entire family 🥹🫶🏽 so sorry you have to put up with weird ppl…
This is her post via instagram: @ Nina Westbrook"
@MikesMajorTakes: "Russell Westbrooks Wife (Nina Westbrook) speaks out against the ESPN article published by Ramona Shelburne."