Russell Westbrook's Wife Posts Him Heartfelt Birthday Video

Nina Westbrook posted a video for her husband (Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook).

Ben Stinar

Oct 15, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) walks off the court in in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, Russell Westbrook is celebrating his 36th birthday.

The future Hall of Famer is currently in the middle of his first season playing for the Denver Nuggets.

He is averaging 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 35.4% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in ten games.

Via NBA UK: "🏆 2017 NBA MVP

⭐️ 9x All-Star

🏅 2x All-Star Game MVP

🙌 9x All-NBA

👏 NBA 75th Anniversary Team

🔢 Most triple-doubles in NBA history

Happy birthday, Russell Westbrook! 🎉"

Westbrook's wife (Nina) made a heartfelt post to Instagram for her husband.

She captioned her video: "The Birthday Boy! 🥳We love to celebrate you, and we love you to the moon and back!

Happy Birthday!"

Many people reacted to Nina's post.

Adrian Wojnarowski: "👏👏👏"

Baron Davis: "HBD @russwest44"

Why Not? Foundation: "HBD, @russwest44 🙌"

Codie Elaine: "Happy birthday, Russell!! 🎉🥂♏️"

Kimberly Dawn 🇨🇦🇺🇸: "Happiest of birthdays to the birthday boy!!! 🎂 🎉"

Russell Westbrook
Nov 8, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of UCLA.

In addition to Denver, the 2017 MVP has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

His career averages are 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,172 regular season games.

While he has never won a title, he's appeared in 122 NBA playoff games (116 starts).

