Sacramento Kings And Boston Celtics Injury Reports
On Friday night, the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Kings have ruled out Isaiah Crawford, De'Aaron Fox and Mason Jones.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson.
Jordan Walsh is listed as questionable.
The Kings had a tough start to the season but have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the last week.
They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-19 record in 37 games.
Currently, the Kings are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Following the Celtics, they will remain on the road when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.
Fox will miss his third straight game.
The 2023 NBA All-Star is averaging 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 35 games.
On the other side, the Celtics have been excellent to start the year.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-10 record in 37 games.
Over the last ten games, the Celtics have gone 6-4.
Following the Kings, they will play their next game on Sunday when they remain in Boston to host Dejounte Murray and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Friday will be the first time the Kings and Celtics face off during the 2024-25 season.
They have one more matchup on March 24 in Sacramento, California.