UPDATE: Sacramento Kings And Chicago Bulls Injury Reports
UPDATE: Patrick Williams is available, while Ayo Dosunmu has been ruled out.
On Sunday afternoon, the Bulls will host the Sacramento Kings at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).
The Kings have ruled out Isaiah Crawford and Mason Jones.
De'Aaron Fox is questionable.
Meanwhile, the Bulls will be without Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller and Adama Sanogo.
Patrick Williams is probable, Coby White is questionable and Ayo Dosunmu is doubtful.
Fox's status will have a significant impact on the game.
The 2023 NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous three games.
He has averages of 26.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 35 games.
Sunday will be the first time that the Bulls and Kings have faced off during the 2024-25 season.
Following Sunday's game, the two teams will face off one more time on March 20 (in Sacramento).
The Kings most recently beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics by a score of 114-97.
They are 19-19 in their first 38 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
Currently, the Kings are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.
As for the Bulls, they are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-20 record in 38 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last.
Most recently, the Bulls beat Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards by a score of 138-105.