Sacramento Kings And New York Knicks Injury Reports
On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Kings have ruled out Isaiah Crawford, Colby Jones and Isaac Jones.
De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson and Kevin McCullar Jr.
Josh Hart is listed as questionable.
The Kings come into play as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 23-21 record in 44 games.
They have been playing well as of late and are 8-2 over their last ten.
Following the Knicks, the Kings will remain in New York to visit Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reported that Fox is expected to play in Saturday's showdown.
Via Biderman: "De’Aaron Fox is participating in Kings shootaround this morning in New York. He has a sleeve on his right thumb. He’s officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Knicks but anticipates playing."
The Knicks come into play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record in 45 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten (and in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
After the Kings, the Knicks will remain at home to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.
Saturday is the first time that the Kings and Knicks will face off during the 2024-25 NBA season.