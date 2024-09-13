Sacramento Kings And Utah Jazz Make G League Trade
Jayce Johnson is coming off a season where he played in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors and Motor City Cruise.
He finished the regular season with averages of 10.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 20 games (12 starts).
On Wednesday, the Stockton Kings (G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings) announced that they acquired Johnson's rights in a trade with the Salt Lake City Stars (G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz).
Via The Stockton Kings: "The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced today that they have agreed to send the returning player rights to Dane Goodwin to the Salt Lake City Stars. In exchange, the Stockton Kings will receive the returning player rights to Jayce Johnson and a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft."
On the other hand, Goodwin spent last season with the Stockton Kings.
He averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in 26 games (14 starts).
Via Salt Lake City Stars: "Welcome to SLC, Dane Goodwin⭐️ #ItStartsHere"
The Kings are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They missed the 2024 NBA playoffs after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
As for the Jazz, they were the 12th seed with a 31-51 record.