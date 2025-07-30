Sacramento Kings Announce Signing Of Elite 3-Point Shooter
Doug McDermott spent the 2024-25 season with the Sacramento Kings.
He had averages of 3.5 points per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 43.6% from the three-point range in 42 games.
On Tuesday, the Kings officially announced that they had re-signed McDermott.
Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has re-signed forward Doug McDermott. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
McDermott has been a solid role player over his 11-year NBA career.
He was initially the 11th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Creighton.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 21): "Free agent Doug McDermott has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Sacramento Kings, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. McDermott will enter his 12th NBA season after shooting 44% from 3 in 42 Kings games in 2024-25."
McDermott has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder.
The 33-year-old has career averages of 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 697 games.
Via The Indiana Pacers (on May 27, 2024): "Doug McDermott blocks the shot & cashes in with a three 👏"
As for the Kings, they finished last season as the ninth seed with a 40-42 record.
They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.